Ram Charan’s role in Megastar’s Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi was blown away with the script narrated by Koratala Siva. What left him so excited is the supporting role in the film and he decided to offer the role to Ram Charan. It is heard that Charan’s role lasts for 30 minutes and he works on a mission. Charan plays an ex-naxalite in the film and he passes away in the film. It is Chiranjeevi who gets inspired and carries his dream, mission forward. This forms the rest of the story of Acharya.

Charan also shares screen with Chiranjeevi in a song which is expected to be the major highlight of Acharya. Charan also has an action episode in the film. He is expected to shoot for his portions right after he completes his part for RRR. Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady. Acharya may release some time this year. Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company are the producers.