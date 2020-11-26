Ram Charan’s take for Megastar’s Acharya

Mega hero Ram Charan has been locked to play a crucial role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming outing Acharya which is under shoot. There is no clarity on Ram Charan’s arrival as the actor is busy with the shoot of RRR. As per the current update, Ram Charan will join the sets of Acharya from January after Sankranthi and will complete his portions in a single schedule. The combination episodes on Chiranjeevi and Charan too wrapped up in this schedule.

Ram Charan discussed about Acharya with Rajamouli and he has allocated his dates. Koratala Siva and his team are planning the schedules accordingly. The shoot of Acharya is happening at a fast pace in Hyderabad. Kajal Aggarwal will join the sets of Acharya from December. The film is aimed for summer 2021 release. Acharya is a social drama that discusses a scam that takes place in the Endownment Department in Andhra Pradesh. Matinee Entertainments are the producers.