Ram in search for a pan Indian project

Energetic Star Ram is celebrating his birthday today. The actor is known for his dedication and hard work. His performance in Ismart Shankar has been widely appreciated and the actor completed the shoot of RED which is waiting for release. During a recent interaction, Ram said that he is extremely happy about the performance of his films in Hindi circles. He also confirmed that he received numerous offers in Tamil in recent times.

“If the right script reaches me, I am ready to do a pan Indian film. I haven’t signed any film after Red and I am waiting for interesting scripts. After Ismart Shankar, I wish to surprise the fans with my every next project. I recently moved to a new house and am staying single. My friends and family pay frequent visits to my home” says Ram. He is quite cautious about his next and Ram is the only Tollywood actor who hasn’t signed his next.