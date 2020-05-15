Jagan Rythu Bharosa cash transfers to benefit 50 lakh families

Coronavirus lockdowns have caused serious financial burden on Andhra Pradesh. The Government has started cutting 50 per cent salaries in Government employees. Initially, even doctors and nurses salaries were proposed to be cut but later considering their sacrifices, they were exempted from salary cuts. There were demands for Rs. 5,000 cash assistance for poor workers, agricultural coolies and other sections. CM Jagan Reddy has ignored all of them. Now, his pet programme ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan’ programme is all set to be started today. CM would inaugurated this programme to begin distribution of Rs. 7,500 each to the beneficiary farmers’ families.

This time, nearly 50 lakh farmers’ families are expected to get this benefit. This is the second year in succession that Jagan Reddy is implementing the programme uninterruptedly. The officials have made all preparations for the bank transfer of these amounts at the click of a button by the Chief Minister from his Camp Office in Tadepalli.

Amid this, the CM has strongly indicated to the officials and his party senior leaders that their party pet programmes shall continue whatever may be the financial difficulties. Accordingly, the YSRCP leaders were totally ignoring the rising criticism from Opposition parties against sale of Government properties under Build AP programme. Critics are asking whether it is good for the Government to sell properties to give cash assistance.