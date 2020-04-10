Ram undecided about his Next

Ram is the only Telugu actor who is yet to sign his next project. Each and every Tollywood actor signed a bunch of films while Ram is not in a hurry. He completed the shoot of RED, an action thriller which is slated for release soon. Ram is eagerly waiting for the call of Puri Jagannadh for Double Ismart but the project may not happen anytime soon. Puri Jagannadh needs to complete the shoot of Fighter which will release for Dasara. Puri is undecided about his next and he is penning a couple of scripts currently. If Fighter ends up as a huge hit, Puri will focus on pan Indian films.

Young director Maruthi is working on a script for Ram and things are yet to be finalized. Ram will take the final call after listening to the script. Several young directors are in plans to approach Ram and the actor will meet them after the lockdown gets lifted. As Ram is yet to sign his next, several directors are in the race to impress this energetic actor and lock him for their next.