Director locked for Chiranjeevi’s Lucifer Remake

Ram Charan acquired the remake rights of Malayalam film Lucifer. Megastar Chiranjeevi confirmed that he would feature in the lead role in the remake. The hunt for the director was on from some time and names like VV Vinayak, KS Ravindra (Bobby), Sujeeth are speculated. It is heard that Chiranjeevi locked Sujeeth for the film and the young director started working on the script recently. After Saaho, Sujeeth did not have great offers in hand.

When the makers approached Sujeeth for the remake, he signed the project immediately. The official announcement about the film will be made soon. Konidela Production Company will produce the remake which will be completed in quick schedules and will be made on a strict budget. Chiranjeevi is now busy with Koratala Siva’s Acharya which will release later this year