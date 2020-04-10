Rana in talks for a romantic entertainer

Rana Daggubati is one actor who always staged his hunt for interesting films and challenging roles. The actor majorly focused on content-driven roles till date. He is occupied with a bunch of projects. His next film Aranya is gearing up for release and he is busy with the shoot of Virata Parvam, a social drama that will have its release later this year. Rana interacted with his fans through his social media handle.

One of his fans wished to see him in a full-length romantic entertainer and Rana had a quick reply. He said that the announcement would be out soon and he is in talks for a full-length romantic entertainer. The details about the project are currently kept under wraps and Rana confirmed that the film will happen this year. Rana is also in plans to produce a bunch of projects which are in pre-production stages. He would announce them after the lockdown gets completed. He said that the makers of Aranya are waiting for a comfortable release date for the film in all the languages.