Work Remote – New APTDC chairman to function from Delhi

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has made one more high-profile appointment. Aswani Lohani is now made the Chairman of AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC). Lohani is a renowned expert and worked as Chairman of Air India and also as Chairman and Managing Director of Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC). What more, he also worked as Chairman of Railway Board.

Now, the troublesome question is why, after having donned top posts at the national level, Lohani has accepted such a small state-level post as APTDC Chairman. That is where the magic is. Jagan Sarkar has officially given all the comforts that Lonani needs to work in this post. The first thing is Lohani need not come to AP. He can discharge his duties from the comfort of his home in Delhi. Whenever he visits AP like a tourist, the state government will bear all the expenses for his travel.

AP Secretariat officials and bureaucrats are cracking jokes how AP Tourism will see real development in the hands of one who will be a real tourist himself instead of staying in the state.