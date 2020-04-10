USA’s largest cinema chain to file bankruptcy

AMC Theatres happens to be the biggest chain of theatres in USA is likely to face bankruptcy as per the report from Wall Street. There are strong talks that AMC will soon file bankruptcy as it is running in losses and now the theatres are entirely shut due to coronavirus scare. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the plex chain told that all the screens will remain shut for 12 weeks.

AMC Theatres had a total revenue of just 1.4 billion USD in its fourth quarter of 2019 and the multiplex chain is badly hit due to the coronavirus. The chain had major debts even before the closure. All the movie theatres across USA are badly hit because of the coronavirus. AMC has over 1000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. All the top media houses of USA reported the news that AMC may file bankruptcy very soon.