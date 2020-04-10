Rescue people from COVID-19 3rd phase: Naidu to Jagan

TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for sincere efforts from the YSRCP government to rescue the poorer section of people in Andhra Pradesh from the harmful consequences of community transmission of Coronavirus epidemic.

He referred to the seriousness of the situation being analysed by experts on the virus threat progressing from the 2nd to 3rd stage which requires all-out efforts for containment of the disease.

In a letter addressed to AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday, Mr. Naidu said that the TDP Politburo discussed the COVID-19 impact at a video-conference held to avoid gathering of leaders in tune with the social distancing norms. The TDP consulted experts and came out with suggestions including the extension of current lockdown from April 14 to April-end.

Mr. Naidu asked the government to realise the problems of poorer sections because of lengthy lockdown and give Rs. 5,000 per family immediately. A special package is required for daily wage and construction workers, agricultural labourers, SCs, STs, BCs, Minorities and artisans. Just is not enough under these difficult conditions. Construction workers and daily wage labourers should be given assistance from out of Construction Workers Welfare Fund of nearly Rs. 1,500 Cr available with the government.

Considering the plight of common people, Mr. Naidu made a plea for waiving current and water bills for the farmers, small traders, weavers, etc. All efforts should be made to bring back Telugu students, migrant workers and employees who are stranded in other states and foreign countries.

Mr. Naidu asked the Government to stop indulging in political games in this crucial time and withdraw appointments made to the governing bodies of all the 14 universities. The survey on R 5 Zone in Amaravati Capital area and levelling of lands for house sites are uncalled for. The State’s financial situation is far better when compared to previous years. Moreover, the government is getting lots of funds in the form of donations liberally being given by industrialists and all sections. Full payment of salaries should be made to the employees, including outsourcing and contract employees.

Stressing the need for perfect testings of suspected cases, Mr. Naidu asked for implementation of Centre’s Rs. 50 lakh insurance package for doctors and health workers. The government should give Rs. 25 lakh ex gratia to the families of those who died of virus infection. Personal protection equipment (PPEs), which include N95 masks, gloves, full-sleeve gowns and sanitisers, should be given to doctors and health workers.

Mr. Naidu recalled the Centre’s instructions for giving 3 months ration of rice, dal and gas cylinders at a time for poor families and also midday meal for students. The YSRCP’s previous promise should be implemented to make volunteers deliver ration to the doorsteps of the poor families. It would avoid the risk of crowds gathering at the ration shops which threatens to spread infection.