Telangana Cabinet to meet on Saturday to mull lockdown extension

The Telangana Cabinet will meet here on Saturday afternoon to likely decide on extending the nationwide lockdown in the state beyond April 14.

The meeting presided over by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will be held at 3 pm at Pragati Bhavan, Rao’s official residence.

It will discuss at length the situation arising out of the spread of coronavirus.

The Cabinet may also discuss the need to extend the lockdown, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The meeting is also likely to discuss the state’s economic situation, future course of action, assistance given to the poor in the state and others who have migrated to Telangana, procurement of agricultural produce, crop losses due to hailstorm, and other issues.