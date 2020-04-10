Rescue fishermen of AP, Naidu writes to Gujarat CM

TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani requesting the government to rescue the fishermen stranded in the state.

In the letter, Naidu expressed his concern to Gujarat Chief Minister that more than 4,000 fishermen were stranded at the Veraval fishing harbor in Gujarat’s Gir Somanath. The fishermen, mostly from Vishakaptnam Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, were eager to return to their native districts and their family members were a worried lot, Naidu wrote. The former chief minister urged the Gujarat CM to ensure food, shelter, medical aid and essential commodities to the fishermen from Andhra Pradesh.