Viral Video: Salman Khan’s breakfast along with his Horse

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan locked himself in his Panvel farmhouse which is located across the outskirts of Mumbai. With all the shoots stalled, Salman is spending time close to nature and is bonding with his pets. The actor posted a video on his Instagram page which is going viral all over. Salman has been spotted eating leaves while serving one of his horses. He captioned it ‘Breakfast with my love’.

Salman was feeding his horse with a tiny branch of leaves and he took a bite from them. The actor was spotted chewing the entire branch in the video. The actor completed the shoot of his next film Radhe directed by Prabhu Deva. The film was initially planned for Eid release and the updated release date would be out once the lockdown gets lifted. Salman Khan recently urged the people to stay indoors to fight against coronavirus.