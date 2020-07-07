Ramana Deekshitulu sensational comment on AP Govt

Ramana Deekshitulu is known for stirring controversies with his simple statements on TTD. After Jagan Reddy became Chief Minister, Deekshitulu got the post of honorary chief priest. He went into silence and almost oblivion ever since. No controversies around issues like pink diamond and the like. But, all of a sudden, he made a tweet in reply to controversial BJP leader Subrahmanya Swamy. This has now created a sensation as it targetted the control of the AP Government over the TTD affairs.

Ramana Deekshitulu welcomed Subrahmanya Swamy’s message that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams would soon follow several other temples to be relieved from the Government control. They are hoping that TTD, along with four major temples in Uttarakhand, will be freed once the court’s orders are out. As of now, the orders are reserved.

For all practical purposes, Ramana Deekshitulu has been silent and widely seen as a supporter of the YSR family. Whatever decisions that are being taken by the ruling YCP, it went without saying that Deekshitulu would support them. The pink diamond issue that he stirred during Chandrababu Naidu regime, indeed gave one of the big election issues for YCP to attack Naidu. Such a pro-YCP Deekshitulu has now mustered some courage to openly air his views against the Government control on TTD. Seeing his temperament, CM Jagan Reddy may not tolerate this. No wonder, Deekshitulu will also be given the same treatment like that of ex Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam.