Ramesh shadow teams to block YCP unanimous polls

The ongoing panchayat elections have turned into a serious battle between SEC Ramesh Kumar and the ruling YCP leaders. At all levels, the ruling party leaders were attacking the SEC. Their differences on unanimous elections have reached a point of no return.

Upset over this, Ramesh Kumar has ordered formation of shadow teams all over the State to visit villages and keep a close watch on the unanimous elections. The shadow teams are instructed to interfere and report if anybody is trying to use force or intimidation for unanimous elections.

There have been heated exchanges between the SEC and the YCP Ministers and Advisors on this issue. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has even made personal remarks against Ramesh for objecting to unanimous polls. The SEC has also urged the Governor to remove Sajjala as the Government Advisor.

Amid this, Ramesh Kumar has personally begun making field visits in the Rayalaseema districts to supervise the situation. Even then, reports of untoward incidents are continuing. A TDP sarpanch candidate in Lingaguda village in Krishna district attempted suicide after the YCP leaders broke the agreement for unanimous election. As per the agreement, the TDP candidate would have got elected unanimously this time.