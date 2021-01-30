Sankranthi 2022: One more big fight for Tollywood

Tollywood is the only film industry in the country that is completely open and the release chart of films for the year 2021 is announced and is almost full. RRR is locked for Dasara release and soon a bunch of films announced their release dates in summer and post-summer. The release chart is completely packed till October while some of the films are yet to announce their release dates for September. Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata is announced for Sankranthi 2022 release.

As per the update coming, Prabhas’ upcoming action thriller Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel too is getting ready for release during the Sankranthi season. There are talks that NTR and Trivikram film too may join the race and enough clarity will be attained once NTR will be done with the shoot of RRR. Chiranjeevi is also gearing up to shoot for Lucifer remake and the film releases later this year. Chiranjeevi will also complete the shoot of Vedhalam remake in the direction of Meher Ramesh. This project too is expected to hit the screens for Sankranthi next year. As per the current updates, Sankranthi 2022 will have one of the biggest fights in Telugu cinema.