Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Home > Movie News

Ram’s ATK glimpse takes a solid start

Published on May 16, 2025 by swathy

Ram’s ATK glimpse takes a solid start

Ustaad Ram Pothineni has decided to star as a fan in his upcoming movie, Andhra King Taluka. The makers have unveiled movie glimpse and it literally shocked many to see him play a fan, while being a star hero himself. The actor has proved that he gives more importance to story than his image by making this choice.

And his portrayal of a fan is also being talked about. The actor showcased an attitude and body language that fans do have when they are celebrating their idol’s new release FDFS. So, the glimpse of Andhra King Taluka garnered major amount of appreciation and record breaking response for any Ram film.

The movie marks to be his highest viewed Glimpse in 24 hours with a whopping 14 Million plus views. The glimpse is trending all over on top position and many are talking about how Ram looks and his performance are so relatable. Director Mahesh Babu P has touched upon a highly novel and innovative subject for Telugu Cinema in the film.

Mythri Movie Makers are producing the film on a lavish scale and Upendra is playing the Superstar role. Bhagyashri Borse is playing the leading lady role and makers promise to release more exciting updates in coming days.

