Ram’s ATK glimpse takes a solid start

Ustaad Ram Pothineni has decided to star as a fan in his upcoming movie, Andhra King Taluka. The makers have unveiled movie glimpse and it literally shocked many to see him play a fan, while being a star hero himself. The actor has proved that he gives more importance to story than his image by making this choice.

And his portrayal of a fan is also being talked about. The actor showcased an attitude and body language that fans do have when they are celebrating their idol’s new release FDFS. So, the glimpse of Andhra King Taluka garnered major amount of appreciation and record breaking response for any Ram film.

The movie marks to be his highest viewed Glimpse in 24 hours with a whopping 14 Million plus views. The glimpse is trending all over on top position and many are talking about how Ram looks and his performance are so relatable. Director Mahesh Babu P has touched upon a highly novel and innovative subject for Telugu Cinema in the film.

Mythri Movie Makers are producing the film on a lavish scale and Upendra is playing the Superstar role. Bhagyashri Borse is playing the leading lady role and makers promise to release more exciting updates in coming days.