Exclusive: Balakrishna was the first Consideration for Andhra King Taluka

Kannada Superstar Upendra is playing an important role in Ram’s upcoming movie Andhra King Taluka. In the film, Upendra essays the role of a Movie Star with a huge fanbase in Telugu. Initially, Nandamuri Balakrishna was approached for the role and he even heard the complete script. But Balakrishna was not convinced with the role and he rejected the proposal. He conveyed the same to Mythri Movie Makers after which, the team locked Upendra.

Balakrishna’s presence would have brought more glamour for the film. With no options left, the team approached Upendra for the role. The title glimpse of Andhra King Taluka impressed the audience. The film releases this year and the pending shoot of the film will be completed soon. Bhagyashree Borse is the heroine and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Ram sports a fresh look in Andhra King Taluka.