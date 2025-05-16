x
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Balakrishna was the first Consideration for Andhra King Taluka

Published on May 16, 2025 by swathy

Kannada Superstar Upendra is playing an important role in Ram’s upcoming movie Andhra King Taluka. In the film, Upendra essays the role of a Movie Star with a huge fanbase in Telugu. Initially, Nandamuri Balakrishna was approached for the role and he even heard the complete script. But Balakrishna was not convinced with the role and he rejected the proposal. He conveyed the same to Mythri Movie Makers after which, the team locked Upendra.

Balakrishna’s presence would have brought more glamour for the film. With no options left, the team approached Upendra for the role. The title glimpse of Andhra King Taluka impressed the audience. The film releases this year and the pending shoot of the film will be completed soon. Bhagyashree Borse is the heroine and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Ram sports a fresh look in Andhra King Taluka.

