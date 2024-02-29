Rana aims a Biopic?

Rana Daggubati is lining up a bunch of interesting projects after a brief break. He will work with Teja in Raakshasa Rajyam and the shoot commences very soon. He is also in talks with a debutant Kishore and Baahubali producers Arka Media Works are on board to bankroll this project. Apart from these, Rana is keen to take up the biopic of Boxing King Muhammad Ali and he happens to be one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time in India. Muhammad Ali is also an undisputed king in the sport and he is a recipient of several awards. His life story is an inspiration and Rana felt that the life story of Muhammad Ali needs to be told.

He is discussing about this idea with a couple of directors and the talks are on if the story can be made into a feature film or a web series. The story also has a pan-Indian appeal and it can be made in all the Indian languages. There are several Hollywood films made on the life story of Muhammad Ali but no Indian attempted his story. Rana also fits well to essay the role of a boxer and he is keen to do the biopic of Muhammad Ali. We have to wait for some more days for things to get finalized. Rana Daggubati is currently shooting for the second season of Rana Naidu along with his uncle Venkatesh.