Jagan resorting to political witch-hunt politics, says Pullarao

TDP senior leader and Chilakaluripet MLA candidate Prathipati Pullarao alleged that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was resorting to political witch hunt politics in the state.

Speaking to media persons at Chilakaluripet on Thursday, Pullarao said that the police have booked a false case against his son Sarath and arrested him. He said that Sarath is neither director nor shareholder of the company against which GST cases were filed.

The TDP leader said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was targeting his rivals and harassing them with false cases. The target started when his name was cleared for the Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency, he said.

He said that his son was arrested without prior notice. They have tried to do similar politics against his family in the past. They are doing the same politics with the family now, he alleged. He said that they have nothing to do with the company. Their family members were not part of the company against which the cases were registered, he said.

Stating that he is not scared of false cases, Pullarao said that he would not succumb to these pressures of Jagan Mohan Reddy. These attempts would also not bring down the image of the Prathipati family, the former minister said.

He further said that he would face these cases legally. He is not scared of such false cases, he said. Neither his son is scared of such false cases, he asserted. He claimed that the family would come out of these false cases through a legal fight.

He said that the ruling YSR Congress is finding it difficult to name its candidate in Chilakaluripet against him. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was searching for a right candidate for the constituency. In the meanwhile, he was trying to demoralise the Prathipati family through false cases, he said.

He called upon his supporters not to be worried by the false cases filed against his family. He said he would come out of all the cases clean and contest the elections successfully.