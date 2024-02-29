Vishwak Sen’s Gaami Trailer offers a Treat

Advertisement

Vishwak Sen’s interesting attempt Gaami is slated for March 8th release. Vishwak Sen plays the role of Aghora in this interesting film that is shot across some of the extreme conditions in Jammu and Kashmir. Vishwak Sen suffers from a rare trauma and the solution for his health condition is found across the Dronagiri mountain in Himalayas for every 36 years. Gaami is all about his journey of hope in finding the flowers which cures his health status. The visuals are fantastic and Gaami trailer promises a visual feast. The trailer also narrates several parallel plots and the film reveals the real connect between all these plots.

Vidhyadhar is the director and UV Creations is backing this project. Karthik Kult Creations are the producers. Gaami trailer is top notch on technical standards and keeps the expectations high. The last shots in which a lion jumps of the mountains chasing Vishwak is a feast. Vishwak Sen seems to have found the most challenging role in his career through Gaami. Chandini Chowdary plays another important role in the film. Gaami is a film packed with emotion, adventure and some thrilling moments throughout. All those who watched the trailer will sure wait for the film’s release.