Varun Tej’s Operation Valentine USA Premiers Today

The much-awaited patriotic aerial action adventure “Operation Valentine,” starring Mega Prince Varun Tej, is all set to premiere today in the USA, with Marudhar Films and Fun Asia Films together releasing it in a grand way in the territory. This will be one of the biggest releases for Varun Tej.

The movie directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada is inspired by true events. It is a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer and will showcase the indomitable spirits of our heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face as they fight one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen.

The movie has goosebumps moments all through with some deep emotions in the right place, as suggested by the promos. The VFX is top-class. The teaser, trailer, and songs of the movie received a thumping response and raised the expectations bar.

The movie that will appeal to all sections is going to open grandly in the USA.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC