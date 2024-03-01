Nani keeps his Makers Confused

Natural Star Nani is currently shooting for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and the film is announced for August 29th release. The shooting formalities of the film will be completed before the end of May. Nani has been in talks for a bunch of projects and he announced his next film to be directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth. The film too is an actioner and the shoot is expected to start later this year. Nani is in talks with Dasara fame Srikanth Odela and the shoot too will commence this year. Though the official announcement was not made, Nani himself confirmed about the projects during his media interactions. For now, there is no clarity about when the shoot starts.

On the other side, Balagam Venu impressed Nani with a periodic love story and the formal announcement will be made soon. Nani promised to start the shoot of the film at the earliest and the final scriptwork of the film is happening currently. Dil Raju will produce this romantic entertainer. Apart from these, couple of other projects are in initial stages of discussion. Nani has now kept his makers confused and the actor will decide about his next project. All the three films are in the final stages of pre-production. Srikanth Odela and Sujeeth have completed their final drafts and narrated them to Nani. The pre-production works have begun and the actors, technicians are currently finalized. Balagam Venu will wrap up the scriptwork before summer as per the update.