Guntur Kaaram connect for Vishwambara

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s recent offering Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram released during Sankranthi. A massive house set was erected for the shoot and all the episodes of Mahesh Babu’s family were shot in this set in Hyderabad. Now, the shoot of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Vishambara is happening in the house set of Guntur Kaaram. A song on Chiranjeevi and Trisha is canned in this house set. Shobi Master is choreographing the song and the major cast along with Chiranjeevi and Trisha are shooting for the song.

The song is a family number and Aashika Ranganath, Isha Chawla, Surabhi are participating in the shoot of the song. There are reports that Meenakshi Chaudhary is the other leading lady in Vishwambara. Megastar plays Bhimavaram Dorababu in this socio fantasy film that is directed by Vassishta. MM Keeravani is scoring the music and UV Creations are the producers. Vishwambara is announced for January 10th, 2025 release across the globe.