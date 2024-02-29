Sree Vishnu joins hands with Geetha Arts

Marking the birthday of young actor Sree Vishnu, several updates of his upcoming films have been out. The actor is back to success streak with Samajavaragamana and he has a bunch of films lined up. He signed his 18th film and it would be produced by the prestigious Geetha Arts. Caarthick Raju is on board to direct this untitled romantic entertainer and more details will be revealed at the right time. The shooting formalities will start later this year after Sree Vishnu is done with his current projects.

An interesting motion poster of the film is out and the lead actors, technicians are currently finalized. Sree Vishnu is done with the shoot of Om Bheem Bush and the film is slated for March 22nd release. He also wrapped up the shoot of Hashith Goli’s Swag and the film will hit the screens soon.

