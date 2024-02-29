A Rare Achievement for Drishyam

Malayalam film Drishyam was one of the finest thrillers made in Indian cinema and the film was remade in all the Indian languages. Drishyam emerged as the first Indian film to be remade in Hollywood. Panorama Studios in association with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films is remaking the film in Hollywood. Panorama Studios acquired the international remake rights of the film for a hefty price. The film will release in 10 countries in the next 3-5 years told the makers. Panaroma Studios have acquired the remake rights for the first two installments of the film. Currently, the English and the Korean versions are under pre-production.

“Drishyam’s clever narrative has a universal appeal and we are keen to celebrate this story with audiences worldwide. We are very happy to collaborate with Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films to create this story in English for Hollywood. After Korea and Hollywood, our mission is to produce Drishyam in 10 countries in the next three to five years” told the official statement from Panaroma Studios.