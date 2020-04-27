Rana and Vijay Devarakonda’s funny video call during Lockdown

The whole country is under lockdown and people are restricted to their homes. During a recent interview, young actor Vijay Devarakonda revealed about his funny video call conversation he had recently with actor Rana Daggubati. When Vijay interacted with Rajeev Masand, Vijay was asked if he shares a close bonding with Banjara Hills Boys like Ram Charan, NTR and Rana Daggubati.

Speaking about this, Vijay said “They are all seniors but they are very warm towards me. I recently received a call from Rana Daggubati during this lockdown. He is the only actor who called me in this time. We had a video call and he asked how things are going with me during this lockdown. Rana wished to have a girlfriend in this lockdown time in a 3 km radius so that he could spend time during this crisis. We also discussed about our projects and the stuff we watched online”. Vijay Devarakonda’s next film is Fighter directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film marks the actor’s pan Indian debut.