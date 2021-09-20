Rana packs a punch in his first glimpse from Bheemla Nayak

The first look of Daniel Shekar, the character played by Rana Daggubati in Bheemla Nayak, his first film with Pawan Kalyan, has been released.

“Nee mogudu Gabbar Singh anta..? Station lo talk nadusthundi.. Nenevaro Telusa .. Dharmendra.. Hero… Hero! Danny Entertainments Production no. 1!” says Rana in the power-packed video.

Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi says the film s being made with great ambition and it will be released on January 12, 2022. The film which has screenplay and dialogues by Trivikram is direced by Sagar K Chandra.

Bheemla Nayak has Nithya Menen, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Samuthirakani, Raghu Babu, Narra Srinu, Kadambari Kiran, Chitti and Pammi Sai in key roles.

The movie has camera work by Ravi K Chandran (ISC), music composed by Thaman S and editing by Navin Nooli.