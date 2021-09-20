This is Samantha-style ‘girl bonding’

Actress Samantha Akkineni uploaded a series of pictures on her social media account on Monday. Her party time with actresses and friends Trisha Krishnan and Keerthy Suresh giving major goals of ‘girl bonding’ to her fans.

The pictures gave a glimpse into how her weekend was spend. It also featured her pet dogs in a tussle game over a slipper.

While one post was a selfie of Samantha, Trisha, Kalyani Priyadarshan and fashion designer Preetham Jukalker, the other picture was of Samantha and Keerthy pouting with roses tuck behind their ears.

Samantha has given a miss to this year’s SIIMA awards. Her husband and actor Nani received her award for Best Actress in ‘Oh Baby’ in her stead.