Rana signs a Remake

Rana Daggubati has been struggling to deliver a hit. His last film Virata Parvam ended up as a disappointment and the actor is on a break. He is done with the web series Rana Naidu and it will stream on Netflix soon. The actor will next be seen in the remake of Tamil film Maanadu. Simbu and SJ Suryah played the lead roles in the film. Suresh Babu acquired the remake rights of the film long ago. There were talks that Naga Chaitanya will star in the Telugu remake of the film.

During the promotions of Thank You, Naga Chaitanya confirmed that Rana Daggubati will be seen in the remake and the shoot commences soon. The pre-production work of the film is happening currently and an official announcement will be made soon. Rana Daggubati is also collaborating with digital giants like Amazon and Netflix for web projects.