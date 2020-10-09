Rana’s Hiranyakashyapa completes pre-production formalities

It has been five years since the last film of Gunasekhar titled Rudhramadevi released. He has been working on his next film Hiranyakashyapa and the film is planned on a big-budget. Gunasekhar and his team are involved in an extensive pre-production work which started two years ago. The entire pre-production work of this mythological drama got completed recently. Several Hollywood studios are working on the VFX work of the film. Rana and his father Suresh Babu are personally monitoring these works.

Rana plays the demon god Hiranyakashyapa in the film and the makers are in plans to make an interesting announcement this evening. The film is planned on a budget close to Rs 200 crores. Suresh Productions in association with a Hollywood studio will produce Hiranyakashyapa and the makers may reveal the details of the lead actors and technicians soon. Rana will commence the shoot of Hiranyakashyapa next year.