Sithara’s next is Narudi Brathuku Natana

Haarika and Hassine Creations’ sister production house Sithara Entertainments lined up a series of projects. Their tenth project got an official announcement today and is titled Narudi Brathuku Natana. Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Shraddha Srinath will play the lead roles in this romantic entertainer. The duo worked together in Krishna and His Leela recently. Vimal Krishna will direct this film and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is the producer.

The regular shoot of Narudi Brathuku Natana starts from Diwali and Kaala Bhairava will compose the music and background score. Narudi Brathuku Natana will have its release during the first half of 2021.