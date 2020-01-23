Rana’s Rakshasa Rajyamlo Ravanasurudu

Rana Daggubati and Teja earlier worked for Nene Raju Nene Mantri which had an impressive box-office run. The duo is said to be teaming up again for a dark thriller which is titled Rakshasa Rajyamlo Ravanasurudu. Rana will not play the lead role but he has a crucial role assigned in this interesting film. Rana’s role will have negative shades in Rakshasa Rajyamlo Ravanasurudu.

A young actor will essay the lead role and Teja is busy with the pre-production work. An official announcement would be made once things are finalized. Rana is busy with the shoot of Virata Parvam currently and he would soon shift his focus on Gunasekhar’s Hiranyakashyapa that rolls from summer.