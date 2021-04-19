Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt jets off to Maldives

Maharashtra is the most impacted state of the country due to coronavirus and a strict lockdown is imposed in the country. Top actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in a relationship and they made it official months ago. Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are tested positive for coronavirus and they recovered recently. The duo flew off to Maldives today and are spotted in the Mumbai airport. Maldives happened to be the holiday hub for several celebrities after the arrival of the coronavirus. Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are spotted in matching costumes along with face masks in the airport. With the shoots stalled in Maharashtra, Ranbir and Alia headed fo a holiday to spend some quality time together.

