Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy’s Animal Begins In Himalayas

It’s the trend of Pan India movies in Tollywood. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga who successfully made his Bollywood debut with Kabir Singh will be making his first Pan India project with Bollywood leading star Ranbir Kapoor playing the protagonist.

Animal’s opening is held today. The film’s shoot also began in some exotic locations in Himalayas. Lead cast of the movie is taking part in the shoot. Animal is being made on lavish budget with rich production values.

Bhushan Kumar and Pranav Reddy Vanga will be poling resources on T Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. Animal will hit the screens on August 11th in 2023.