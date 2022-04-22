Varun Tej’s Ghani is now streaming on Aha

Varun Tej’s boxing drama Ghani is all set for digital streaming and the sports drama is streaming on Aha from today. Directed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani has Varun Tej, Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Nadiya in the lead roles. Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby bankrolled this big-budget film. Thaman composed the music and background score for Ghani. The film released in theatres on April 8th and the response was poor. All those who could not watch this boxing drama in theatres can now watch on Aha.

