Rang De teaser: Nithiin gets a perfect wedding gift

Young actor Nithiin is getting married today and on this occasion, the team of Range De unveiled a small teaser of the film. Rang De is a romantic entertainer directed by Venky Atluri. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and the teaser is loaded with unlimited fun. Nithiin plays a struggling youngster Arjun who gets smitten by a beautiful girl Anu. Arjun forcefully gets married to Anu and the glimpses reveal about the post wedding consequences.

Rang De teaser is a perfect wedding gift for Nithiin. The teaser looks promising and is high on production values. Devi Sri Prasad’s background score and PC Sreeram’s cinematography work stand out. Rang De is in final stages of shoot and is slated for Sankranthi 2021 release. Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Nithiin and Shalini are getting married today night. and the actor will join the sets of Rang De in September.