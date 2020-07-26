One-Man Army: RRR’s shocking counter to YCP Minister

Each passing day, Raghu Rama Raju’s attacks and counter attacks are becoming more and more sharp. He has become a sworn-enemy and die-hard critic of the Jagan Reddy regime. There is no holiday on Sunday also for his one-man battle against the countless leaders of YCP. Today, Minister Avanti Srinivas bitterly criticised RRR for calling the death of social media activist Nalanda Kishore as the Jagan Reddy government’s murder. The Minister warned of dire consequences and demanded his own party MP to stop his baseless campaigns. The Minister demanded Rajugaru to withdraw his statement regarding Kishore’s death.

On his part, RRR reacted within a few hours. When Avanti made allegations around noon, Rajugaru issued his counter by afternoon. Such was the speed at which he was hitting back and thus badly hurting the massive ego of the ruling YCP leaders. Anyhow, RRR stuck to his guns. He told the Minister once again that Nalanda Kishore died only because of the preplanned conspiracy of the government and the AP Police. He again asserted that the police in connivance with the ruling party leaders put Kishore in a Coronavirus patients’ ward. Rajugari outright attacks were leaving the YSRCP leaders dazed and confused, unable to give powerful counters.

As regards charisma, RRR reiterated that his own personal image played a greater role than that of Jagan Reddy in his victory in Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency. He delivered a punch to the Minister that he had no need to resign since he won the seat on his own charisma.