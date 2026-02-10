Ranveer Singh receives threatening WhatsApp Voice Notes

Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh has been riding high with the super success of Dhurandhar. The actor today received a threatening Whatsapp Voice Note as per the reports coming from the Bollywood media. The voice note was sent demanding crores of money from the actor. Ranveer Singh has approached the Mumbai police soon after he received the threatening note and the investigation is currently going on. The security outside his residence has been beefed up soon after the cops received the complaint.

The cops are tracing down the details of the Whatsapp voice note. Few days ago, there was a shooting outside the residence of Bollywood director Rohit Shetty and the investigation was initiated. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the gunfire. On the work front, Ranveer Singh is done with the shoot of Dhurandhar: The Revenge and the film releases on March 19th across the globe.