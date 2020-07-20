Rapists and criminals becoming bold in YCP rule: Naidu

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh going by how criminals behaved after the kidnap and gangrape of a minor Dalit girl in Rajahmahendravaram.

Mr. Naidu said the criminals tortured the girl for four days and then left her at the police station in a very brazen manner, thus throwing a challenge to the AP Police as a whole. This indicated the extreme lengths to which the assailants were going in the State these days.

The TDP chief, in a series of posts on Twitter, asked what the YSRCP government has done to check atrocities on women after enacting the Disha law. The ruling party spent huge money to get lots of publicity from Disa Act but eventually it turned out to be a teethless act and not being implentable in the field level. These incidents showed that the YSRCP has no commitment to ensuring safety and security of women and girls in the state. The government should explain why such reprehensible atrocities were continuing against women.

Mr. Naidu deplored that in the 14 months of YSRCP regime, over 400 atrocities against women and 16 gang-rapes took place. Atrocities were committed on Dalit girls at Yerpedu in Chittoor district and in Tadipatri in Anantapuram district. One girl was attacked at Venkatraopalle village in Nellore district. A Musilm minority girl was raped in Guntur district. Another woman was attacked in Nellore. Now, the minor girl was tortured in Rajahmundry.

The TDP chief said there was no safety for women employees as well. A woman Mandal Parishad Development Officer was harassed in Nellore town. In Chittoor, a Dalit doctor faced harassment from the ruling party leaders. Just for insisting on wearing a mask, a woman employee was attacked in the government tourism office in Nellore town. All these stand as glaring examples of the peak that atrocities against women have reached in Andhra Pradesh.

Stating that the culprits in all such atrocities should caught, Mr. Naidu said that if the rulers were indulging in a blind pursuit of selfish programmes, the systems and institutions would collapse everywhere. The consequences of this would be like this only. The government and the police should have arrested the guilty persons in the Rajahmundry atrocity by now. All possible protection and security should be provided to the backward classes and weaker sections.