Tollywood actors in Mani Ratnam’s Navarasa?

Veteran director Mani Ratnam is all set for digital debut with an innovative attempt named Navarasa. The web series will have nine episodes and each episode has its own genre. Nine actors will play the lead roles in Navarasa which will be directed by nine talented directors. Mani Ratnam is monitoring the script work and the shoot commences from August. Navarasa will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Suriya, Siddarth and Madhavan are the finalized actors from Tamil.

Mani Ratnam is also keen on roping in 3-4 Tollywood actors so that Navarasa gets the Telugu touch and the needed boost. Names like Nagarjuna, Nani, Naga Chaitanya and Karthikeya are considered. The casting process will start soon and Mani Ratnam will finalize the lead actors as per the availability of their dates. A couple of Telugu directors too will be a part of Navarasa as per the update. Mani Ratnam will make an official announcement about the directors and cast very soon.