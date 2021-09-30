Rashmika Mandanna trolled badly for her recent commercial

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna proved her mettle in Telugu and she turned a signing spree in Hindi. The actress is now in the headlines because of the wrong reasons. Rashmika Mandanna along with Vicky Kaushal featured in a commercial of underwear brand. Rashmika starts staring at Vicky Kaushal’s underwear strap in the commercial and she got trolled across social media. Her fans are upset with the commercial.

She was trolled calling the commercial quite cheap. Rashmika played a yoga trainer in the commercial and Vicky Kaushal plays her student. Some of them called the commercial and some of them named it disgusting. A netizen wrote that this is the cheapest commercial in the recent times. Rashmika Mandanna is busy with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa which is aimed for December release.