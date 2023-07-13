Rashmika Mandanna walks out of Nithiin’s film

Rashmika Mandanna was on board for Nithiin and Venky Kudumula’s next film that has commenced shoot recently. The film was tentatively titled as VNRTrio. This is their second collaboration after Bheeshma. Now, there is a strong buzz going on that Rashmika Mandanna walked out of the film due to her date clash.

Rashmika Mandanna has five big films in her kitty and she informed the same about her dates to the team and took a call. There is a strong buzz that Sree Leela will be on board for Rashmika’s role, who is also the lead actress in Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram film after Pooja Hegde’s walkout. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this untitled entertainer. The makers are expected to make an announcement soon.