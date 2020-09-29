Rashmika to romance Nani again?

Natural Star Nani for the first time in his career took a long break for six months and it is because of the coronavirus pandemic. The actor is in plans to work without breaks start from October. Nani will complete the shoot of Tuck Jagadish by December and he will move on to his next projects. He will take up Shyam Singha Roy soon which is a periodic drama and is said to be the costliest film in the actor’s career. Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan is the director of this periodic drama.

Sai Pallavi is already locked as one of the leading ladies and the makers are busy finalizing the other actresses. Rashmika Mandanna is in talks for the other role. The actress returned back to Hyderabad recently and the talks for the role are on. Rashmika is yet to take the call on this. She has Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and has a crisp role in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. Nani romanced Rashmika in Devadas. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of Shyam Singha Roy and the film is set in the backdrop of Kolkata. The shoot commences next year.