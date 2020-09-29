Sharwanand takes up Venkatesh’s project

After the super success of Nenu Sailaja, Kishore Tirumala was holding talks with Victory Venkatesh for a film. The project was titled Advallu Meeku Joharlu. But the project did not materialize due to various reasons. Now, Sharwanand is all set to play the lead role in the film and the makers locked the same title for the film. Advallu Meeku Joharlu is expected to start rolling next year once Sharwanand is done with the shoot of Maha Samudram. The pre-production work of this film is currently going at a fast pace.

Sai Pallavi is expected to romance Sharwanand in this light-hearted comic entertainer. Advallu Meeku Joharlu will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. The film will have its release in 2021. Sharwanand is all set to join the sets of Sreekaram from October.