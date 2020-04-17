Rashmika’s special homework for Pushpa

Rashmika Mandanna reached the top spot of actresses in Telugu cinema in no time with back to back hits Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma. The actress bagged an opportunity in Allu Arjun’s next project titled Pushpa that will be directed by Sukumar. The film starts rolling soon and is set in the backdrop of Chittoor district. Allu Arjun is being trained specially in Chittoor accent for the film.

It is heard that Rashmika too will be speaking Chittoor accent in the film. Ever since she started dubbing for her roles, Rashmika wished to continue doing the same for all her upcoming Telugu projects. The actress is now utilizing the break and is learning Chittoor accent for Pushpa. Sukumar and his team are assisting the actress in case if she has any doubts about the accent. Several names are speculated to play crucial roles in Pushpa. The film that is made on a huge budget will have its release in five languages. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.