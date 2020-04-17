Naga Chaitanya gearing up for an experiment

Top producer Dil Raju was extremely impressed with an idea that was narrated by Vikram Kumar a couple of years ago. Vikram could not deliver a hit in the recent times but Raju had extreme confidence in him and asked him to develop the idea into a complete script. Soon after the idea got a fine shape, Vikram Kumar narrated it to Naga Chaitanya and got his nod. The bound script of the film is now ready and the regular shoot of this project commences later this year.

Like his previous films, Vikram Kumar is set to experiment with this film too. The film also has a cute love story and Chaitu was bowled out with an interesting idea. Thank You is the title considered for the film. Vikram Kumar is currently finalizing the cast, crew for the film. An official announcement about the project is expected next month.