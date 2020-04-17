The real conversation between Mahesh and Koratala for Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film is Acharya and it is directed by Koratala Siva. Ram Charan was picked up for a crucial role and soon there were speculations that he was replaced with Mahesh Babu after Ram Charan is completely occupied with the shoot of RRR. Several stories are cooked that Mahesh loved the role, he quoted huge remuneration, Mahesh allocated 40 days for the film and the list of speculations went on. For the first time, the film’s director Koratala Siva responded about what really happened between him and Mahesh.

“I felt that Ram Charan would be apt for an important role in the film. Chiranjeevi garu too supported my decision. We planned schedules accordingly but RRR got delayed. I got tensed after I read the speculations about the postponement of Acharya. It is during this time, I spoke to Mahesh Babu. During a casual talk, he asked about the release date of Acharya and I explained the exact situation. He simply said, ‘Don’t get tensed, I am there'” said Koratala.

“In utmost happiness, I shared the news about Mahesh with some of my friends. It was spread in different ways and turned out big. I am happy that I got a huge support from a top actor like Mahesh Babu. Will cherish the moment. As of now nothing is decided and we are just waiting for the lockdown to be lifted to finalize things. Things will be announced at the right time” said Koratala Siva.