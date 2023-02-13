Ravanasura Set For Dance Treat

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja who is basking under the glory of Dhamaka and Waltair Veerayya’s blockbuster success is presently starring in Ravanasura under the direction of Sudheer Varma.

The film’s theme song- a hypnotic mantra was unveiled recently and the response for the same was amazing. The film has music by Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems Ceciroleo. A day prior to Valentine’s Day, the makers proclaimed to release the second song Pyaar Lona Paagal on the 18th of this month. Seems like, the second song will be a dance number. The poster presents Ravi Teja in a class and modish avatar.

The movie is produced jointly by Abhishek Nama and Ravi Teja. The film’s glimpse received a tremendous response and it showed Ravi Teja in an intense character as a lawyer.

Ravanasura will grace the cinemas on April 7th.