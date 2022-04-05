Ravi Teja announces Matti Kusthi

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja floated his own banner RT Team Works and is co-producing his films. The actor announced that he will co-produce a bilingual that is titled Matti Kusthi. The film is a sports drama and it features Vishnu Vishal in the lead role. Chella Ayyavu will direct Matti Kusthi and Justin Prabhakaran is the music composer. Impressed with the concept and narration, Ravi Teja decided to co-produce Matti Kusthi along with Vishnu Vishal.

A concept video along with the announcement was made today. “I always love films centered around sports. Happy to present such a sports drama which is high on entertainment” told Ravi Teja. Matti Kusthi will also have ample entertainment throughout the film announced the makers. Ravi Teja is shooting for three films and he has two new projects lined up.

I always love films centered around sports 🙂 Happy to present such a sports drama which is high on entertainment . Here’s #MattiKusthi Motion Poster !@TheVishnuVishal @RTTeamWorks @ChellaAyyavu @VVStudioz pic.twitter.com/1YutNmIwZX — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) April 5, 2022